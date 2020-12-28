Sheriff’s Office Investigating More Vehicle Burglaries

Three more unlocked vehicles are entered resulting in property loss in southern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that three more unlocked vehicles are entered in to between Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 26.

The thefts occurred:

Between Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 8 a.m., 6900 block of Thorstenburg Rd.: a Remington .22 rifle and case, Sears binoculars and Sears jumper cables are all stolen. Total loss is $550.

Between 1 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Dec. 23, 237 E. 3rd St., Falun: a Lincoln welding helmet, a bag full of welding gear and a DeWalt battery powered grinder are all stolen. Total loss is $530.

Between Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 4 p.m., 3437 S. Crest Ln.: a phone charger and notepads are stolen. Total loss is $16.

Soldan is once again reminding Saline County residents to lock their vehicles and to remove all valuables.