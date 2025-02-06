Sheriff Soldan: “We’re not looking for people that are here illegally.”

In the wake of sweeping immigration reforms put into action by the Trump administration, some people around the nation and here in Kansas have asked authorities if officers would participate in raids or initiate search efforts for illegal immigrants.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how local law enforcement works with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sheriff Soldan told the KSAL audience during the interview his deputies are not out looking for people who are here illegally.

Sheriff Soldan added he has received a few calls regarding immigration and stressed he always wants to hear what Saline County residents are concerned about.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is located at 800 E Pacific Ave., Salina, KS 67401.

Phone number (785) 826-6500.