Sheriff Soldan Named to Police Standards and Training Board

The Saline County Sheriff has been appointed by the Governor to a leadership position on a committee that upholds law enforcement officials to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions, including the Kansas Commission on Police Officer’s Standards and Training.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has been appointed by the Governor as the leader of the commission.

The Commission may suspend, revoke, or deny the certification of a police or law enforcement officer who fails to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met such requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose information required for certification. It also provides accredited instruction, which is required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

Soldan won reelection to the Saline County Sheriff’s post in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. He ran unopposed.