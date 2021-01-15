Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Overcast and Windy

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 23 °

Sheriff Soldan Named to Police Standards and Training Board

Lauren FitzgeraldJanuary 15, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff has been appointed by the Governor to a leadership position on a committee that upholds law enforcement officials to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions, including the Kansas Commission on Police Officer’s Standards and Training.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has been appointed by the Governor as the leader of the commission.

The Commission may suspend, revoke, or deny the certification of a police or law enforcement officer who fails to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met such requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose information required for certification. It also provides accredited instruction, which is required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

Soldan won reelection to the Saline County Sheriff’s post in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. He ran unopposed.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Sheriff Soldan Named to Police Stan...

The Saline County Sheriff has been appointed by the Governor to a leadership position on a committee...

January 15, 2021 Comments

Vaccination Site Established at Mal...

COVID-19 Top News

January 15, 2021

Motorcycle and Electronics Stolen

Kansas News

January 15, 2021

KU Guard Has Surgery, Out For Sever...

Sports News

January 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle and Electronic...
January 15, 2021Comments
Debit Card Crime Caught o...
January 15, 2021Comments
Next Paycheck Protection ...
January 15, 2021Comments
Free COVID Test Event Sat...
January 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices