Sheriff: Not a Child Abduction Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a suspected child abduction incident near a rural bus stop Friday has been determined as an innocent misunderstanding by an 11-year-old boy.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the wife of a newspaper carrier heard media reports about a man in a dark car in the area and realized it was her husband, who had told her earlier that day about a little boy who ran away from him while he was on his route. After interviewing the man the Sheriff’s Office released this statement:

“Through the investigation it has been determined this incident was not a child abduction. The child did exactly what he should have done and tell the bus driver, who then notified authorities. The person who the child saw was found to be innocent and was not trying to abduct him.”

The man told authourties he waved at the boy – and then saw him turn and run back toward his house. The incident came to light on Friday morning while the boy was heading toward his bus stop on E. Shipton Road.

Original Story:

A grade school student ran away from a man in a car who was trying to entice a boy waiting on a rural bus route to join him this morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 7:25am Friday, a Bennington School bus driver made a stop on her regular route in the 600 block of E. Shipton Road to pick up a student. The boy ran onto the school bus and told the driver about a man in a dusty car who wanted him to get in. Soldan says authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect involved. “We’re checking with homeowners nearby and asking anyone in the area if they have video surveillance that might show us something,” Sheriff Soldan said. Authorities are looking for a white male in his 30’s who is described as scruffy looking. He was driving a dark green or black 4-door car – possibly an 80’s model Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 785-826-6500, Salina Police at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers 785-825-TIPS.