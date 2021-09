A Kansas Sheriff’s Office K9 is dead following a pursuit.

According to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Officer Kyra was called to assist in a chase going into Ford County Monday morning. Following the pursuit, Kyra began showing signs of distress and was taken to a veterinary clinic for emergency surgery.

Despite all efforts, Kyra passed away Monday afternoon.

K9 Kyra has served the Ford County Sheriff’s Office for the past 8 years.