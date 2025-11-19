Sheriff Discusses Agreement with ICE on KSAL

Saline County and over fifteen other Kansas law enforcement agencies have signed agreements this year with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to issue 48-hour ICE detainers for people held in the county jail.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that does not mean his deputies are out searching for illegal aliens. Instead, the Sheriff says the agreement gives his staff the ability to serve warrants to those already in the jail.

Soldan joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday to explain the process and set the record straight.