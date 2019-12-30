Sherfield Nabs AAC Freshman of the Week Honor

A perfect shooting day combined with a double-double stat line netted Wichita State’s Grant Sherfield the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor.

In Sunday’s win over Abilene Christian, Sherfield scored a team-high 15 points, set a new personal-best with 11 rebounds and also logged three steals in 25 minutes. He was 6-for-6 from the field (1-for-1 from distance) and knocked down both of his free throw attempts.

Sherfield – a 6-foot-2 guard from Wichita – led or shared high-scoring honors for the Shockers in four of the five December games. For the month, he averaged a team-high 13.0 points on 52.6 percent shooting (5-of-10 from three) and nailed 20-of-22 free throws.

Sherfield becomes the sixth different Shocker to win a weekly honor from The American and the second to capture freshman of the week. Tyson Etienne won it three weeks ago.

No. 24/23 Wichita State (11-1) plays two home games this week: Wednesday against ECU (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU) and Saturday against Ole Miss (3 p.m. CT, ESPNU).