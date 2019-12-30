Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 25 °

Sherfield Nabs AAC Freshman of the Week Honor

WSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 30, 2019

A perfect shooting day combined with a double-double stat line netted Wichita State’s Grant Sherfield the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor.

In Sunday’s win over Abilene Christian, Sherfield scored a team-high 15 points, set a new personal-best with 11 rebounds and also logged three steals in 25 minutes. He was 6-for-6 from the field (1-for-1 from distance) and knocked down both of his free throw attempts.

Sherfield – a 6-foot-2 guard from Wichita – led or shared high-scoring honors for the Shockers in four of the five December games. For the month, he averaged a team-high 13.0 points on 52.6 percent shooting (5-of-10 from three) and nailed 20-of-22 free throws.

Sherfield becomes the sixth different Shocker to win a weekly honor from The American and the second to capture freshman of the week. Tyson Etienne won it three weeks ago.

No. 24/23 Wichita State (11-1) plays two home games this week: Wednesday against ECU (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU) and Saturday against Ole Miss (3 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Sherfield, Shockers Defeat Abilene Christian

December 29, 2019 8:19 pm

Play Angry Prevails; Shockers Down VCU, 73-63

December 22, 2019 12:54 am

Stevenson Named AAC Player of the Week

December 16, 2019 3:43 pm

Shockers Turn Back Sooners at INTRUST Bank Ar...

December 14, 2019 6:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Bradford top NAIA vote-getter in Cl...

For the second straight year, Kansas Wesleyan defensive lineman Shaq Bradford (SR/San Diego, Calif.)...

December 30, 2019 Comments

Diarra Named Big 12 Player of the W...

Sports News

December 30, 2019

Sherfield Nabs AAC Freshman of the ...

Sports News

December 30, 2019

Pompeo not Completely Ruling Out Se...

Kansas News

December 30, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pompeo not Completely Rul...
December 30, 2019Comments
Up on Blocks
December 30, 2019Comments
Vandals Hit Church Van
December 30, 2019Comments
Police Seek Tips in Vanda...
December 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH