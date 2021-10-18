Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 53 °

Shed Burglary, Steaks Among Stolen Items

KSAL StaffOctober 18, 2021

A burglary over the weekend in the county has led to just over $5,000 in losses.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between Oct. 16 and 17, Greg Dupes reported that his shed in the 5200 block of E. Water Well Road had been broken into.

A Yamaha Grizzly 450 four wheeler, a Craftsman air compressor, hand tools, a vulcan welder and a weed trimmer were taken. A freezer in the shed was also stolen from, and various steaks and roasts were missing.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

First AP Men’s Hoops Top 25 P...

The Associated Press released its first look at the top 25 in men's college basketball on Monday. ...

October 18, 2021 Comments

Cost of Fuel Still Going Up

Top News

October 18, 2021

Broncos’ inability to throw l...

Sports News

October 18, 2021

Chiefs Defeat Washington, 31-13, Be...

Sports News

October 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Stabbed
October 18, 2021Comments
Vehicle Strikes Parked Ca...
October 18, 2021Comments
Accident Leaves Three Inj...
October 18, 2021Comments
S.A.F.E. Campaign Planned...
October 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices