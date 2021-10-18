Shed Burglary, Steaks Among Stolen Items

A burglary over the weekend in the county has led to just over $5,000 in losses.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between Oct. 16 and 17, Greg Dupes reported that his shed in the 5200 block of E. Water Well Road had been broken into.

A Yamaha Grizzly 450 four wheeler, a Craftsman air compressor, hand tools, a vulcan welder and a weed trimmer were taken. A freezer in the shed was also stolen from, and various steaks and roasts were missing.

There are no suspects at this time.