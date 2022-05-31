Shed Burglarized in New Cambria

Several items were stolen in a burglary on Saturday in New Cambria.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 34-year-old Solomon man reported the burglary on Saturday around noon from the 5000 block of N. Cunningham Road.

The incident, which had occurred in the previous 24 hours, took place inside of a shed adjacent to a home. The victim told deputies that an oxygen tank, some regulators, a cutting hose and metal cart were among the items missing.

The total in losses is estimated at $1,840. There are no suspects at this time.