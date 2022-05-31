Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 58 °

Shed Burglarized in New Cambria

KSAL StaffMay 31, 2022

Several items were stolen in a burglary on Saturday in New Cambria.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a 34-year-old Solomon man reported the burglary on Saturday around noon from the 5000 block of N. Cunningham Road.

The incident, which had occurred in the previous 24 hours, took place inside of a shed adjacent to a home. The victim told deputies that an oxygen tank, some regulators, a cutting hose and metal cart were among the items missing.

The total in losses is estimated at $1,840. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

2022 Kansas State Track Results

Heartland Timing - Contractor License Hy-Tek's MEET MANAGER 8:13 PM 5/28/2022 Page 1 KSHSAA 2022 Sta...

May 31, 2022 Comments

Man Shot After Gun Accident

Kansas News

May 31, 2022

Shed Burglarized in New Cambria

Kansas News

May 31, 2022

KSU Salina to Support Drone Prize C...

Top News

May 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Shot After Gun Accide...
May 31, 2022Comments
Shed Burglarized in New C...
May 31, 2022Comments
Gathering to Remember
May 30, 2022Comments
Summer School Zones Begin...
May 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra