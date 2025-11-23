Shawn Esterl Receives KEHA President’s Award – Again!

Saline County Environmental Sanitarian Shawn D. Esterl has once again been recognized by the Kansas Environmental Health Association (KEHA).

According to the County, Esterl has earned the 2025 President’s Award for his ongoing service to the profession and the people of Kansas.

The award, presented by KEHA President Lance Karmann of Geary County, is given to individuals whose work advances environmental health across the state or furthers KEHA’s mission.

“Shawn is one of the most well-rounded sanitarians we have in Kansas,” Karmann said. “His work on on-site wastewater systems, his work with multiple State of Kansas Stakeholders agencies on proposed Water Policy and Training opportunities, and the way he has handled challenges show the depth of his knowledge and professionalism. He’s been a steady resource for many of us in this field, myself included.”

This marks the second time Esterl has received the President’s Award, having first earned it in 2018, which is an uncommon distinction among environmental health professionals. Esterl was also named KEHA’s Sanitarian of the Year in 2023.

“I’m truly blessed to receive this award,” Esterl said. “It means the world to me. I work very hard for Saline and neighboring counties, dealing with homeowners who don’t always appreciate the rules and regulations I’m tasked to enforce. It can be, at times, a thankless position. If you care enough about water quality, along with the residential homeowners, you must educate the importance of regulation and the need for it.”

Esterl has spent more than 17 years serving Saline County and neighboring counties, overseeing on-site inspections, licensing installers, and authorizing environmental permits to ensure compliance with sanitary codes and state and federal law. Before that, he worked for a decade in the environmental remediation field.

Esterl also played a central role in the City of Salina’s EPA Community Action for a Renewed Environment (CARE) Grant, where he developed quality-assurance plans and ensured full compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. His proactive involvement helped advance projects that continue to benefit local water quality and public health.