Share Your Strength, Give Blood

In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has seen a positive increase in blood and platelet donations, but steady appointments are vital this spring for patients relying on care all season long.
This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood.
That’s why we’re teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and inviting donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by coming to give March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.
To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.
_ _ _
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 25-April 15:
Barber
Kiowa
4/15/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Barber High School, 1220 N 8th St
Medicine Lodge
4/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 108 E. 2nd
Sharon
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 105 S Broadway
_______________
Barton
Claflin
4/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Claflin Community Center, 409 A Street
Ellinwood
4/2/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ellinwood High School, 210 E. 2nd
4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ellinwood District Hospital, 605 N. Main
Great Bend
4/1/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Legion, 1011 Kansas Avenue
4/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, 4801 10th St
Hoisington
4/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank
_______________
Bourbon
Fort Scott
4/17/2024: 12:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott
4/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott
_______________
Butler
Augusta
3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio
Douglass
4/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Douglass Senior Center, 124 W 4th
El Dorado
4/1/2024: 11:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 430 Eunice
Towanda
3/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilber Wiens Community Center, 315 Main Street
_______________
Chase
Cottonwood Falls
4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chase County High School, 600 Main
_______________
Cherokee County
Weir
3/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Weir Civic Center, 108 W Main St
_______________
Cloud
Concordia
4/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 740 West 11th
4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., OCCK Inc, 1502 Lincoln Street
Glasco
4/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, Main and Haynes
Miltonvale
4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., EMS/FIRE Building, 117 Star
_______________
Coffey
Burlington
4/19/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church, 214 E. Juniatta St.
_______________
Comanche
Coldwater
4/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Coldwater Veterans City Building, 239 E. Main
_______________
Cowley
Arkansas City
3/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cowley County Community College Brown Center, 225 South Second Street
4/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 206 W Central
Udall
4/3/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Udall High School, 301 W 4th
Winfield
4/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwestern College, 100 College Street
_______________
Crawford
Frontenac
3/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eagle Beverage, 250 N Cayuga St
4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 S. Cherokee
Girard
4/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 W St John
Pittsburg
3/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1901 East 4th
3/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E. 4th
3/28/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pittsburg State University Student Center, 1701 S. Broadway
_______________
Decatur
Jennings
4/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 S Topeka Ave
_______________
Dickinson
Chapman
4/4/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Michaels, 210 E 6th
Hope
3/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hope High School, 200 N. Poplar
_______________
Douglas
Lawrence
3/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crown Automotive, 3430 Iowa
3/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Genesis Health Clubs, 5200 Clinton Parkway
4/8/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Kansas Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive
4/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., University of Kansas, 2010 Becker Dr.
4/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Kansas Lied Center, 1600 Stewart
4/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway
4/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway
_______________
Douglas County
4/16/2024: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., University of Kansas Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd
_______________
Ellis
Hays
3/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
3/26/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
3/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
3/28/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
3/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/1/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/2/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/3/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/4/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/5/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/6/2024: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th St.
4/9/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/10/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/23/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/24/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/25/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St
_______________
Ellsworth
Ellsworth
4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 174, 645 W 15th
4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ellsworth County Medical Center Administration Building, 1706 Aylward
_______________
Finney
Garden City
3/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Community Congregational Church, 710 N. 3rd
4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N 11th St
4/19/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garden City, 619 E Mary
4/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N 11th St
Holcomb
4/10/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Holcomb High School, 600 North Jones
_______________
Ford
Dodge City
3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.
3/26/2024: 7:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.
_______________
Franklin
Ottawa
4/5/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gangwish Libary, 1001 S. Cedar St.
_______________
Franklin County
4/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cherry Street Wesleyan Church, 933 N Cherry St
_______________
Geary
Junction City
3/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Junction City Municipal Building, 700 N Jefferson
_______________
Gove
Grinnell
4/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., VFW, 92 S. Oak
_______________
Graham
Hill City
3/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Graham County Hospital, 304 W Prout St
4/25/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hill City High School, 1 Ringneck Dr.
_______________
Grant County
Ulysses
4/12/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oasis Church KS, 712 E Hampton Rd
_______________
Gray
Cimarron
4/22/2024: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Gray County Rec Center, 17002 HWY 50
Copeland
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe
4/25/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe
Montezuma
4/1/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Morningside Community Church, 100 N Apache Dr
_______________
Greeley
Tribune
4/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4-H Building, 905 Ingalls Ave
_______________
Harper
Harper
4/6/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 154 E. Highway 160
_______________
Harvey
Burrton
4/19/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Burrton Community, 203 N. Burrton Ave
Halstead
4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust
4/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gardenview Mennonite Church, 11626 NW 36th Street
Newton
4/4/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Harvey County Court House, 800 N. Main
4/5/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr.
4/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main
4/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main
North Newton
3/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethel College Memorial Hall, 300 E. 27th St.
_______________
Haskell
Satanta
4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Satanta High School, 100 Caddo St
Sublette
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sublette High School, 501 S Ellis
_______________
Hodgeman
Jetmore
3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., King Center, 310 Main Street
_______________
Labette
Oswego
4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oswego Senior Center, 723 Commercial
Parsons
4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1500 S. 29th
4/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Christian Church, 1500 S. 29th
_______________
Lincoln County
Lincoln
4/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., EMS Station, 102 N 6th St
_______________
Linn
Mound City
3/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Jayhawk Linn High School, 14675 Hwy 52
Pleasanton
3/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton High School, 1001 Ash St.
_______________
Logan
Oakley
4/15/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., United Christian Church, 219 Center Street
_______________
Lyon
Emporia
4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th
4/2/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th
4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary, 327 S. West St.
4/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ESU Student Rec & Fitness Center, 1800 Morse Dr.
4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2931 W 24th Avenue
_______________
Marion
Goessel
4/8/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church
Hillsboro
4/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Mennonite Church, 211 S. Elm
Peabody
4/26/2024: 8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Peabody High School, 810 N. Sycamore
_______________
Marshall
Axtell
4/4/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Bldg/Legion Hall, 207 5th St
Blue Rapids
3/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Heights High School, 2274 6 Road
Home
3/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley Community Building, 1557 Pony Express Highway
_______________
McPherson
Inman
4/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 N Pine
Lindsborg
3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main
4/8/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson
Mc Pherson
4/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Central Christian College, 1200 S. Maple
4/23/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., McPherson College, 1600 Euclid
Moundridge
4/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Village Wellness Center, 86 22nd Ave
_______________
Meade
Meade
4/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Meade United Methodist Church, 203 N. Park Street
_______________
Mitchell
Beloit
4/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Central Kansas Wellness Center Gym, 3033 US Hwy 24
Hunter
4/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hunter Community Building, HC 1 Box 51
_______________
Montgomery
Independence
4/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Penn
_______________
Morton
Rolla
4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rolla High School, 204 Van Buren, PO Box 167
_______________
Nemaha
Seneca
4/10/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nemaha Central High School, 214 N 11th St
_______________
Neosho
Chanute
3/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.
4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Neosho County Community College, 800 W. 14th
Saint Paul
4/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Parish Hall, 47 Hwy and 1st St.
_______________
Ness
Ness City
4/10/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ness City High School, 200 North 5th
Utica
4/15/2024: 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., United Methodist Church, 357 E. Bell
_______________
Norton
Norton
4/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Norton County Hospital, 102 E. Holme St.
_______________
Ottawa
Bennington
3/26/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Bennington Community Fire/EMS, 584 N. 180th Road
Minneapolis
4/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 117 East Vine
_______________
Pawnee
Larned
4/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1216 M Rd
_______________
Pottawatomie
Onaga
4/24/2024: 12:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Onaga High School, 500 High Street
Wamego
4/9/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave
_______________
Pottawatomie County
Westmoreland
4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Center, 201 Main St
_______________
Pratt
Pratt
3/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pratt Community Building, 619 N. Main
4/5/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pratt Health & Rehab, 1221 Larimer St.
4/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pratt Community College, 348 NE State Rd
_______________
Rawlins
Atwood
4/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 693 N Lake Rd
_______________
Reno
Buhler
3/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, 415 North West
Haven
3/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 8513 E Arlington Rd
Hutchinson
3/29/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams
4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman
4/2/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman
4/2/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Center Amish Mennonite Church, 7611 W Morgan Ave
4/3/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman
4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clayworks, 1125 N Main Street
4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, 1701 East 23rd
_______________
Republic
Belleville
4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Belleville Wesleyan Church, 909 Wesleyan Drive
Courtland
3/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 308 Main Street
Cuba
3/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 200 Baird Street
_______________
Rice
Sterling
3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 137 N. Broadway
4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sterling College, 125 W. Cooper
4/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sterling High School, 308 E. Washington
_______________
Riley
Manhattan
3/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Kansas State University Union, 918 N MLK Dr
3/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kansas State University, Kramer Dining Center – 1835 Claflin Rd
3/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kansas State University, Kramer Dining Center – 1835 Claflin Rd
3/28/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Coles Hall, 1620 Denison Avenue
3/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McCain Auditorium Kansas State University, 1501 Goldstein Cir
3/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kansas State University, Kramer Dining Center – 1835 Claflin Rd
3/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Coles Hall, 1620 Denison Avenue
3/29/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Upsilon, 1425 University Drive
3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave
4/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave
4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave
4/15/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2500 Kimball Ave
4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Assembly of God, 2310 Candlewood Dr
4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave
4/21/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt
4/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Rd
Randolph
4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley High School, 2 Ram Way
_______________
Riley County
Manhattan
3/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hale Library, 1117 Mid-Campus Dr
3/27/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hale Library, 1117 Mid-Campus Dr
_______________
Rooks
Stockton
4/24/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Stockton High School, 105 N. Cypress
_______________
Rush
La Crosse
4/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LaCrosse City Auditorium, 417 Main St.
_______________
Russell
Russell
3/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Otterbein Methodist Church, 527 N Maple St.
4/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Russell High School, 565 State St.
_______________
Saline
Assaria
4/2/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W. First
Gypsum
4/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Unified School District 306 Office, 5056 East K-4 Highway
Salina
3/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
3/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
3/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
3/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 302 South Seventh
3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
3/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
3/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
3/31/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kansas State University, 2310 Centennial
4/5/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/6/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/7/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/9/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salina Regional Health Center, 400 South Santa Fe
4/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/13/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 122 N. 8th
4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/16/2024: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth
4/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/21/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/26/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nursing Education Center, 135 E. Claflin
_______________
Saline County
3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr
_______________
Scott
Scott City
3/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., William Carpenter Building, 606 N Fairground Rd
_______________
Sedgwick
Colwich
4/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 351 S. 5th
Derby
3/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore
4/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd
Garden Plain
3/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Garden Plain High School, 720 N Sedgwick St
Haysville
3/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haysville Community Library, 210 S Hays Ave
Valley Center
3/22/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Center City Hall, 121 S. Meridian
4/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Valley Center High School, 9600 N. Meridian
Wichita
3/22/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
3/23/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
3/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
3/26/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
3/27/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
3/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert J Dole VA Medical Center and Regional Office, 5500 E. Kellogg
3/28/2024: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Athletic Complex, 5301 N. Hillside
3/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main
3/29/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
3/30/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/1/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/2/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/3/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Wichita Northeast Magnet High School, 5550 N. Lycee
4/4/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road
4/5/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/6/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/7/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian
4/8/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wichita State University Heskett Center, 1845 Fairmount
4/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/10/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wichita State University Heskett Center, 1845 Fairmount
4/12/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/13/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/14/2024: 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich
4/15/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/15/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Jude Catholic Church, 3130 N. Amidon
4/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Collegiate Upper School, 1221 N. Webb Rd.
4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/17/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.
4/19/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Commerce Bank, 1551 N. Waterfront Pkwy
4/20/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 645 N. 119th W.
4/21/2024: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central
4/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/23/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ Church, 14242 E. 21st Street N.
4/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/24/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
4/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main
4/26/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
_______________
Sedgwick County
4/25/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Downtown Library, 711 West 2nd St N
_______________
Seward
Liberal
4/2/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Seward County Community College, 1801 N Kansas Ave
4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 621 N Western Ave.
_______________
Shawnee
Topeka
3/29/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd.
4/4/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Washburn University – Petro Allied Health Center, 1700 S.W. College Ave.
4/17/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson Ave.
4/20/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell Ave
_______________
Sheridan
Hoxie
4/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 4-H Building, 1308 Main, Sheridan County Fairgrounds
_______________
Sherman
Goodland
4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 1116 Sherman Ave
_______________
Smith
Smith Center
4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW, 620 A. St.
_______________
Stafford
St John
4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Witt Community Center, 215 E. 3rd Ave.
_______________
Sumner
Argonia
4/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Plains Church, 102 N Argonia Rd
Conway Springs
3/27/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conway Springs Methodist Church, 411 South 8th
_______________
Thomas
Brewster
3/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brewster High School, 127 Kansas Ave
Rexford
4/10/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Golden Plains High School, 335 School
_______________
Trego
Wakeeney
4/4/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 500 Summit Ave.
_______________
Washington
Washington
4/25/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., KSDS Training Center, 124 W. 7th Street
_______________
Wichita
Leoti
3/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita County High School, 800 W Broadway
_______________
Wilson
Neodesha
4/25/2024: 12:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Neodesha United Methodist Church, 802 Indiana
_______________
Woodson
Yates Center
4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 4-H Community Building, 713 Fry St.