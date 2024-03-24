Share Your Strength, Give Blood

In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has seen a positive increase in blood and platelet donations, but steady appointments are vital this spring for patients relying on care all season long.

This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood.

That’s why we’re teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and inviting donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by coming to give March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

_ _ _

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 25-April 15:

Barber

Kiowa

4/15/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Barber High School, 1220 N 8th St

Medicine Lodge

4/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 108 E. 2nd

Sharon

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 105 S Broadway

_______________

Barton

Claflin

4/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Claflin Community Center, 409 A Street

Ellinwood

4/2/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ellinwood High School, 210 E. 2nd

4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ellinwood District Hospital, 605 N. Main

Great Bend

4/1/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Legion, 1011 Kansas Avenue

4/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, 4801 10th St

Hoisington

4/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank

_______________

Bourbon

Fort Scott

4/17/2024: 12:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott

4/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Buck Run Community Center, 735 Scott

_______________

Butler

Augusta

3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 2420 N. Ohio

Douglass

4/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Douglass Senior Center, 124 W 4th

El Dorado

4/1/2024: 11:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 430 Eunice

Towanda

3/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilber Wiens Community Center, 315 Main Street

_______________

Chase

Cottonwood Falls

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chase County High School, 600 Main

_______________

Cherokee County

Weir

3/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Weir Civic Center, 108 W Main St

_______________

Cloud

Concordia

4/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 740 West 11th

4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., OCCK Inc, 1502 Lincoln Street

Glasco

4/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, Main and Haynes

Miltonvale

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., EMS/FIRE Building, 117 Star

_______________

Coffey

Burlington

4/19/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church, 214 E. Juniatta St.

_______________

Comanche

Coldwater

4/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Coldwater Veterans City Building, 239 E. Main

_______________

Cowley

Arkansas City

3/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cowley County Community College Brown Center, 225 South Second Street

4/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central Christian Church, 206 W Central

Udall

4/3/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Udall High School, 301 W 4th

Winfield

4/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwestern College, 100 College Street

_______________

Crawford

Frontenac

3/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eagle Beverage, 250 N Cayuga St

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 S. Cherokee

Girard

4/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 W St John

Pittsburg

3/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1901 East 4th

3/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E. 4th

3/28/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pittsburg State University Student Center, 1701 S. Broadway

_______________

Decatur

Jennings

4/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 S Topeka Ave

_______________

Dickinson

Chapman

4/4/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Michaels, 210 E 6th

Hope

3/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Hope High School, 200 N. Poplar

_______________

Douglas

Lawrence

3/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crown Automotive, 3430 Iowa

3/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Genesis Health Clubs, 5200 Clinton Parkway

4/8/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Kansas Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive

4/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., University of Kansas, 2010 Becker Dr.

4/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Kansas Lied Center, 1600 Stewart

4/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway

4/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway

_______________

Douglas County

4/16/2024: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., University of Kansas Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd

_______________

Ellis

Hays

3/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

3/26/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

3/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

3/28/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

3/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/1/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/2/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/3/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/4/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/5/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th St.

4/9/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/10/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/23/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/24/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/25/2024: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hays Blood Donation Center, 208 E. 8th St

_______________

Ellsworth

Ellsworth

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 174, 645 W 15th

4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ellsworth County Medical Center Administration Building, 1706 Aylward

_______________

Finney

Garden City

3/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Community Congregational Church, 710 N. 3rd

4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N 11th St

4/19/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garden City, 619 E Mary

4/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N 11th St

Holcomb

4/10/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Holcomb High School, 600 North Jones

_______________

Ford

Dodge City

3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

3/26/2024: 7:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

_______________

Franklin

Ottawa

4/5/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gangwish Libary, 1001 S. Cedar St.

_______________

Franklin County

4/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cherry Street Wesleyan Church, 933 N Cherry St

_______________

Geary

Junction City

3/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Junction City Municipal Building, 700 N Jefferson

_______________

Gove

Grinnell

4/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., VFW, 92 S. Oak

_______________

Graham

Hill City

3/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Graham County Hospital, 304 W Prout St

4/25/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hill City High School, 1 Ringneck Dr.

_______________

Grant County

Ulysses

4/12/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oasis Church KS, 712 E Hampton Rd

_______________

Gray

Cimarron

4/22/2024: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Gray County Rec Center, 17002 HWY 50

Copeland

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe

4/25/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe

Montezuma

4/1/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Morningside Community Church, 100 N Apache Dr

_______________

Greeley

Tribune

4/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4-H Building, 905 Ingalls Ave

_______________

Harper

Harper

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 154 E. Highway 160

_______________

Harvey

Burrton

4/19/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Burrton Community, 203 N. Burrton Ave

Halstead

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust

4/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gardenview Mennonite Church, 11626 NW 36th Street

Newton

4/4/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Harvey County Court House, 800 N. Main

4/5/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr.

4/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main

4/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Main

North Newton

3/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethel College Memorial Hall, 300 E. 27th St.

_______________

Haskell

Satanta

4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Satanta High School, 100 Caddo St

Sublette

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sublette High School, 501 S Ellis

_______________

Hodgeman

Jetmore

3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., King Center, 310 Main Street

_______________

Labette

Oswego

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oswego Senior Center, 723 Commercial

Parsons

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1500 S. 29th

4/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Christian Church, 1500 S. 29th

_______________

Lincoln County

Lincoln

4/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., EMS Station, 102 N 6th St

_______________

Linn

Mound City

3/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Jayhawk Linn High School, 14675 Hwy 52

Pleasanton

3/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton High School, 1001 Ash St.

_______________

Logan

Oakley

4/15/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., United Christian Church, 219 Center Street

_______________

Lyon

Emporia

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th

4/2/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary, 327 S. West St.

4/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ESU Student Rec & Fitness Center, 1800 Morse Dr.

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2931 W 24th Avenue

_______________

Marion

Goessel

4/8/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church

Hillsboro

4/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Mennonite Church, 211 S. Elm

Peabody

4/26/2024: 8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Peabody High School, 810 N. Sycamore

_______________

Marshall

Axtell

4/4/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Bldg/Legion Hall, 207 5th St

Blue Rapids

3/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Heights High School, 2274 6 Road

Home

3/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley Community Building, 1557 Pony Express Highway

_______________

McPherson

Inman

4/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 N Pine

Lindsborg

3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main

4/8/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson

Mc Pherson

4/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Central Christian College, 1200 S. Maple

4/23/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., McPherson College, 1600 Euclid

Moundridge

4/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Village Wellness Center, 86 22nd Ave

_______________

Meade

Meade

4/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Meade United Methodist Church, 203 N. Park Street

_______________

Mitchell

Beloit

4/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Central Kansas Wellness Center Gym, 3033 US Hwy 24

Hunter

4/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hunter Community Building, HC 1 Box 51

_______________

Montgomery

Independence

4/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Penn

_______________

Morton

Rolla

4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rolla High School, 204 Van Buren, PO Box 167

_______________

Nemaha

Seneca

4/10/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nemaha Central High School, 214 N 11th St

_______________

Neosho

Chanute

3/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.

4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Neosho County Community College, 800 W. 14th

Saint Paul

4/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Parish Hall, 47 Hwy and 1st St.

_______________

Ness

Ness City

4/10/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ness City High School, 200 North 5th

Utica

4/15/2024: 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., United Methodist Church, 357 E. Bell

_______________

Norton

Norton

4/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Norton County Hospital, 102 E. Holme St.

_______________

Ottawa

Bennington

3/26/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Bennington Community Fire/EMS, 584 N. 180th Road

Minneapolis

4/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 117 East Vine

_______________

Pawnee

Larned

4/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1216 M Rd

_______________

Pottawatomie

Onaga

4/24/2024: 12:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Onaga High School, 500 High Street

Wamego

4/9/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave

_______________

Pottawatomie County

Westmoreland

4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Center, 201 Main St

_______________

Pratt

Pratt

3/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pratt Community Building, 619 N. Main

4/5/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pratt Health & Rehab, 1221 Larimer St.

4/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pratt Community College, 348 NE State Rd

_______________

Rawlins

Atwood

4/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 693 N Lake Rd

_______________

Reno

Buhler

3/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, 415 North West

Haven

3/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 8513 E Arlington Rd

Hutchinson

3/29/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman

4/2/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman

4/2/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Center Amish Mennonite Church, 7611 W Morgan Ave

4/3/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman

4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clayworks, 1125 N Main Street

4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, 1701 East 23rd

_______________

Republic

Belleville

4/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Belleville Wesleyan Church, 909 Wesleyan Drive

Courtland

3/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 308 Main Street

Cuba

3/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 200 Baird Street

_______________

Rice

Sterling

3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 137 N. Broadway

4/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sterling College, 125 W. Cooper

4/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sterling High School, 308 E. Washington

_______________

Riley

Manhattan

3/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Kansas State University Union, 918 N MLK Dr

3/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kansas State University, Kramer Dining Center – 1835 Claflin Rd

3/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kansas State University, Kramer Dining Center – 1835 Claflin Rd

3/28/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Coles Hall, 1620 Denison Avenue

3/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McCain Auditorium Kansas State University, 1501 Goldstein Cir

3/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kansas State University, Kramer Dining Center – 1835 Claflin Rd

3/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Coles Hall, 1620 Denison Avenue

3/29/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Upsilon, 1425 University Drive

3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave

4/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave

4/15/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2500 Kimball Ave

4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Assembly of God, 2310 Candlewood Dr

4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave

4/21/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt

4/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Rd

Randolph

4/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley High School, 2 Ram Way

_______________

Riley County

Manhattan

3/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hale Library, 1117 Mid-Campus Dr

3/27/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hale Library, 1117 Mid-Campus Dr

_______________

Rooks

Stockton

4/24/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Stockton High School, 105 N. Cypress

_______________

Rush

La Crosse

4/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LaCrosse City Auditorium, 417 Main St.

_______________

Russell

Russell

3/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Otterbein Methodist Church, 527 N Maple St.

4/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Russell High School, 565 State St.

_______________

Saline

Assaria

4/2/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W. First

Gypsum

4/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Unified School District 306 Office, 5056 East K-4 Highway

Salina

3/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

3/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

3/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

3/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 302 South Seventh

3/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

3/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

3/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

3/31/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kansas State University, 2310 Centennial

4/5/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/7/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/9/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salina Regional Health Center, 400 South Santa Fe

4/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/13/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 122 N. 8th

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/16/2024: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth

4/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/21/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/26/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott

4/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nursing Education Center, 135 E. Claflin

_______________

Saline County

3/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr

_______________

Scott

Scott City

3/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., William Carpenter Building, 606 N Fairground Rd

_______________

Sedgwick

Colwich

4/22/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Hall, 351 S. 5th

Derby

3/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore

4/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd

Garden Plain

3/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Garden Plain High School, 720 N Sedgwick St

Haysville

3/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haysville Community Library, 210 S Hays Ave

Valley Center

3/22/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Center City Hall, 121 S. Meridian

4/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Valley Center High School, 9600 N. Meridian

Wichita

3/22/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

3/23/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

3/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

3/26/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

3/27/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

3/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert J Dole VA Medical Center and Regional Office, 5500 E. Kellogg

3/28/2024: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Athletic Complex, 5301 N. Hillside

3/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main

3/29/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

3/30/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/1/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/2/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/3/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Wichita Northeast Magnet High School, 5550 N. Lycee

4/4/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road

4/5/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/6/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/7/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian

4/8/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wichita State University Heskett Center, 1845 Fairmount

4/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/10/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wichita State University Heskett Center, 1845 Fairmount

4/12/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/13/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/14/2024: 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich

4/15/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/15/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Jude Catholic Church, 3130 N. Amidon

4/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Collegiate Upper School, 1221 N. Webb Rd.

4/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/17/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.

4/19/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Commerce Bank, 1551 N. Waterfront Pkwy

4/20/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 645 N. 119th W.

4/21/2024: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central

4/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/23/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ Church, 14242 E. 21st Street N.

4/23/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/24/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

4/25/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N. Main

4/26/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

_______________

Sedgwick County

4/25/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Downtown Library, 711 West 2nd St N

_______________

Seward

Liberal

4/2/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Seward County Community College, 1801 N Kansas Ave

4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 621 N Western Ave.

_______________

Shawnee

Topeka

3/29/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd.

4/4/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Washburn University – Petro Allied Health Center, 1700 S.W. College Ave.

4/17/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson Ave.

4/20/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell Ave

_______________

Sheridan

Hoxie

4/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 4-H Building, 1308 Main, Sheridan County Fairgrounds

_______________

Sherman

Goodland

4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 1116 Sherman Ave

_______________

Smith

Smith Center

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW, 620 A. St.

_______________

Stafford

St John

4/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Witt Community Center, 215 E. 3rd Ave.

_______________

Sumner

Argonia

4/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Plains Church, 102 N Argonia Rd

Conway Springs

3/27/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conway Springs Methodist Church, 411 South 8th

_______________

Thomas

Brewster

3/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brewster High School, 127 Kansas Ave

Rexford

4/10/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Golden Plains High School, 335 School

_______________

Trego

Wakeeney

4/4/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 500 Summit Ave.

_______________

Washington

Washington

4/25/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., KSDS Training Center, 124 W. 7th Street

_______________

Wichita

Leoti

3/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wichita County High School, 800 W Broadway

_______________

Wilson

Neodesha

4/25/2024: 12:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Neodesha United Methodist Church, 802 Indiana

_______________

Woodson

Yates Center

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 4-H Community Building, 713 Fry St.