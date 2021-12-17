“Shalimar Shepherds” to Spread Gooodwill

Power in their neighborhood was restored late Thursday night, so one of the newest holiday traditions in Salina will continue this year. The “Shalimar Shepherds” will be out this weekend.

The group of neighbors on Shalimar Drive in South Salina known as the “Shalimar Shepherds” will be spreading Christmas cheer Friday through Sunday, 6:30pm-9:00pm each night in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar.

The “Shalimar Shepherds” started out as a friendly Christmas light battle between neighbors in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive. It has grown into an event that now includes a live nativity, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and this year live music.

This year will feature performances by Randy Baldwin & Friends on Friday, Anna p.s. on Saturday, and Rachelle Goter & Family on Sunday.

The “Shalimar Shepherds” are still offering free photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and Mary, Joseph & Baby Jesus.

The goal of the Shalimar Shepherds effort is to create a new Christmas tradition, and memories in Salina.

As always, this is a free event. All photos will be posted to the Shalimar Shepherds Facebook Page for you to tag/share/save. Donations are welcome, but not expected. All donations will go directly to Salina Guns & Hoses.