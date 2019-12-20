Shalimar Shepherds to Spread Goodwill

What started out as a friendly Christmas light battle between neighbors has grown into an event that now includes a live nativity on one side of the street, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the other side.

The Shalimar Shepherds will be out beginning tonight, through Sunday on Shalimar Drive.

Steve Bolling tells KSAL News the event has kind of taken on a life of its own.

Mike Ascher tells KSAL News people are invited to come by, get out their vehicle, and make some memories.

The Shalimar Shepherds will be out tonight, tomorrow night, and Sunday night 6:30 till 9 in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar Drive. They will have Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, wise men, shepherds, angels, and more .

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be across the street, taking photos with children and families. Photos will be posted to the Shalimar Shepherds Facebook Page.

Along with everything else, there will also be hot chocolate and treats.

The goal of the Shalimar Shepherds effort is to create a new Christmas tradition, and memories in Salina.

There is no cost to attend, and any donations received will benefit Salina Guns & Hoses.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)