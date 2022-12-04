“Shalimar Shepherds” to Again Spread Goodwill

One of the newest holiday traditions in Salina will continue this year. The “Shalimar Shepherds” will be out spreading Christmas cheer again.

The group of neighbors on Shalimar Drive in South Salina known as the “Shalimar Shepherds” will be spreading Christmas cheer Decmebr 16th through 18th, Friday through Sunday, 6:30pm-9:00pm each night in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar.

The “Shalimar Shepherds” started out as a friendly Christmas light battle between neighbors in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive. It has grown into an event that now includes a live nativity, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and live music.

The “Shalimar Shepherds” are also offering free photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and Mary, Joseph & Baby Jesus.

Organizers tell KSAL News this year will feature karaoke on Friday and Saturday, and live music on Sunday.

The goal of the Shalimar Shepherds effort is to create a Christmas tradition, and memories in Salina.

As always, this is a free event. All photos will be posted to the Shalimar Shepherds Facebook Page for you to tag/share/save.

Donations are welcome, but not expected. All donations will go directly to Salina Guns & Hoses.