SFD Responds to Log Jam Fire

At 11:30am Saturday morning, Salina Fire units were dispatched to Bill Burke Park for tree pile on fire near the river.

Crews extinguished the fire, near the river north of Bill Burke. Fire officials say the main log jam was untouched but a smaller pile of lumber on the West Bank about 200-yards north was burning.

Salina Fire officials say the pile will likely continue to smolder over the next day or so. Crews will return several times today and Sunday to monitor it. They are asking the public to avoid the area as hidden hot spots remain and could cause injury.