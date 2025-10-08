SFD: Battery Safety is Fire Prevention

Overcharging your phone while you sleep could lead to a house fire.

Matt Rittel, Fire Inspector for the Salina Fire Department joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at fire prevention ideas.

Rittel says it’s no joke – keeping your phone plugged in overnight could lead to a dangerous situation known as thermal runaway.

Rittel warned that batteries in vape pens have also overheated and caused automobile fires when overcharged.

Rittel added when it comes to charging lithium-ion batteries, to always use the cord that came with the product. Recycle batteries and don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could become a fire hazard.