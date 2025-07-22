SFD Addresses Bill Burke Park Log Jam Concerns

Salina Fire officials are updating the public on an incident that took place near Bill Burke Park.

On Saturday, July 19th, the Salina Fire Department responded to a report of a small log pile on fire along the Smoky Hill River near Indian Rock Park. It is important to note that this incident was separate from the larger and more publicized log jam located at Bill Burke Park.

Recently, social media comments have proposed burning the Bill Burke Park log jam as a method of removal. The Salina Fire Department strongly advises against this approach, as burning the log jam would pose significant safety risks and could worsen the hazard. If ignited, the fire would likely burn only to the waterline, leaving submerged debris that presents ongoing dangers to the public and waterways.

Additionally, the City’s surface water intake structure is located on the west riverbank adjacent to the log jam. Use of accelerants or chemicals to burn the logs could cause contamination in our public drinking water.

The Fire Department reminds residents that starting fires on City property, including parks, is illegal and endangers first responders and civilians alike. Violators may face charges of arson or aggravated arson, with increased penalties if the fire results in injury to responders or bystanders.

The City of Salina and the Fire Department are actively working to find safe and effective solutions to manage and remediate the log jam at Bill Burke Park. In the meantime, the public is urged not to attempt burning or walking on the log jam due to the inherent safety risks.

Residents should always exercise caution near any water body and adhere to the City of Salina’s ordinance on recreational fires:

· Fires must be at least 25 feet away from structures or combustible materials unless contained in a Fire Marshal-approved container.

· Combustible materials within 25 feet of the fire must be cleared beforehand to prevent the spread.

The Salina Fire Department thanks the community for their cooperation and vigilance in ensuring the safety of our parks and waterways.