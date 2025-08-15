Sex Assault Suspect Not Competent to Stand Trial

A Great Bend man is found not competent to stand trial in a sexual assault that took place at the Larned pool.

Thirty-five-year-old Avian Rincones appeared in Pawnee County Court to face charges including one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

The alleged incident took place on July 11th, 2024, but no arrest was made at the time due to concerns about Rincones’ mental capacity.

A judge determined that Rincones is not likely to become competent in the near future.