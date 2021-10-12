Severe Weather Threat Late Tuesday

Forecasters are cautioning of a severe weather threat for Central Kansas for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an enhanced risk of severe weather across the area. Severe thunderstorms are anticipated to develop Tuesday evening . Storms are expected to develop over Western Kansas and Western Oklahoma generally after 5 pm and track east. The should arrive in Central Kansas later in the night into the overnight hours.

Damaging wind, large hail, and even an isolated tornado will be possible.