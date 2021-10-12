Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 57 °

Severe Weather Threat Late Tuesday

Todd PittengerOctober 12, 2021

Forecasters are cautioning of a severe weather threat for Central Kansas for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an enhanced risk of severe weather across the area. Severe thunderstorms are anticipated to develop Tuesday evening . Storms are expected to develop over Western Kansas and Western Oklahoma generally after 5 pm  and track east. The should arrive in Central Kansas later in the night into the overnight hours.

Damaging wind, large hail, and even an isolated tornado will be possible.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Severe Weather Threat Late Tuesday

Forecasters are cautioning of a severe weather threat for Central Kansas for late Tuesday into early...

October 12, 2021 Comments

FHSU President Makes Salina Stop

Top News

October 11, 2021

K-State Salina Promotes Smith

Kansas News

October 11, 2021

A Salina man is arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

9 Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

October 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Salina Promotes S...
October 11, 2021Comments
A Salina man is arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.
9 Most Wanted Arrests
October 11, 2021Comments
RV Theft
October 11, 2021Comments
Tools and Toolbox Stolen ...
October 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices