Severe Weather Rolls Through Area

Severe weather rolled across Central Kansas late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Severe storms formed southwest of the Salina area, and moved northeast.

The main threat was large hail and strong wind.

According to the National Weather Service, hail up to the size of quarters was reported in Great Bend, Ellinwood, and Lyons. Smaller-sized hail was reported in multiple other areas. Wind up to 60-MPH was also reported.

In Salina small hail fell, along with 1.92 inches of rain.

_ _ _

Photo by Michelle McEwen on Unsplash