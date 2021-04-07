Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 45 °

Severe Weather Rolls Through Area

Todd PittengerApril 7, 2021

Severe weather rolled across Central Kansas late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Severe storms formed southwest of the Salina area, and moved northeast.

The main threat was large hail and strong wind.

According to the National Weather Service, hail up to the size of quarters was reported in Great Bend, Ellinwood, and Lyons. Smaller-sized hail was reported in multiple other areas. Wind up to 60-MPH was also reported.

In Salina small hail fell, along with 1.92 inches of  rain.

_ _ _

Photo by Michelle McEwen on Unsplash

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Severe Weather Rolls Through Area

Severe weather rolled across Central Kansas late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Severe storms form...

April 7, 2021 Comments

HS Sports Digest – 4/6

Sports News

April 7, 2021

Liberal Names SH’s Thompson a...

Sports News

April 6, 2021

Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach ...

Sports News

April 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Web-Based Driver’s ...
April 6, 2021Comments
VIDEO: County Mask Ordina...
April 6, 2021Comments
Fighting For Vets
April 6, 2021Comments
Poetry In Motion In Linds...
April 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices