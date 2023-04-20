Severe Weather Rolls Across Area

Severe weather across the Midwest is blamed for at least two deaths. At least 14 tornadoes were spotted across the central U.S. on Wednesday, in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.

A tornado near Oklahoma City has killed at least two people. The McClain County Sheriff’s Office says more deaths are possible as search and rescue efforts were continuing in the town of Cole, which was hit by a tornado Wednesday. Emergency officials said there were reports of injuries in Cole and people trapped in shelters. A large tornado was also spotted east of Cole near the town of Shawnee Wednesday night.

Damage assessment is underway after a line of severe weather moved through Kansas. At least four tornadoes near Strong City were spotted during Wedensdaynight’s storm. Hail up to the size of baseballs also damaged roofs, windows and outbuildings.

In Salina, nearly a half inch or rain fell. To the west, hail up to the size of nickels fell, at one point covering portions of Interstate 70.

