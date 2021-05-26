Salina, KS

Severe Weather Rolls Across Area

Todd PittengerMay 26, 2021
An initial round of severe weather rolled across Central Kansas late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. 
Tornadoes and large hail were the early threats, before giving way to more of a straight-line wind threat, mixed with heavy rain.
Hail up to the size of baseballs fell in parts of Ellis County, including in the Hays area.
In the Salina area heavy rain caused flooding issues. Wind up to 60 MPH downed power lines and blew tees over.
A second round of severe weather is anticipated in the overnight hours.
