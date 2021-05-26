Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 67 °

Severe Weather Possible Wednesday, Thursday

Todd PittengerMay 26, 2021

Severe weather is looming for parts of Kansas later Wednesday and into Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms will be possible across Central Kansas late Wednesday evening and into the overnight, as a complex of storms moves east-southeastward off the High Plains. The higher probabilities for severe weather will be along Interstate 70. The expected storm hazards are damaging winds of 60 to 75 mph, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding. 60 to 75 mph winds can produce damage similar to a weak tornado.

Severe storms appear likely on Thursday afternoon across most of southern Kansas. Widespread severe weather may occur with a few higher end severe thunderstorms possible. All facets of severe weather are possible with golf ball to tennis ball size hail, 60 to 70 mph winds and even a few tornadoes.

_ _ _

 

Wednesday Outlook

 

Thursday Outlook

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Severe Weather Possible Wednesday, ...

Severe weather is looming for parts of Kansas later Wednesday and into Thursday. According to the...

May 26, 2021 Comments

Two Crashes Involving Campers

Kansas News

May 26, 2021

Sacred Heart Boys Golf Claims Sixth...

Sports News

May 25, 2021

Keller (7 K’s) helps cool off...

Sports News

May 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Crashes Involving Cam...
May 26, 2021Comments
New Officers Graduate Aca...
May 25, 2021Comments
Three Days of Severe Weat...
May 25, 2021Comments
Tornado Hits NW Kansas To...
May 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices