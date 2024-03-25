Severe Weather Gives Way to Winter Weather

Inclement severe weather in Western Kansas gave way to inclement winter weather.

Severe storms with damaging wind, and possible a weak tornado, caused damage Sunday in areas of western Kansas including Garden City. There were no reports of injuries.

By Monday afternoon snow falling across Western Kansas was causing hazardous driving conditions. By late afternoon Interstate 70 was closed in both directions between the Colorado border and Wakeeney because of multiple vehicles blocking the roadway. Driving around road closure gates or barricades is illegal, and citations may be given. Avoid using secondary routes to go around the closure; travel is hazardous.

The winter weather will be short lived, with temperatures steadily rising the rest of the week.