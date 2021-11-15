Several Vehicle-Deer Accidents Over the Weekend

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office worked seven deer and vehicle accidents over the weekend of Nov. 12-14.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said there was no one specific location where the majority of them happened. There were no injuries reported from any of the accidents.

The accidents were located at the following:

Nov. 12 at 7:16 a.m. at the intersection of Burma and Hedberg

Nov. 12 at 5:50 p.m. at Gypsum Valley and Hobbs Creek

Nov. 13 at 1:02 a.m. just east of I-70 and I-135 junction

Nov. 13 at 10:40 p.m. at intersection of Niles and I-70

Nov. 14 at 2:20 a.m. at I-135 and Sundgren

Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Water Well and Gypsum Valley

Nov. 14 10:09 p.m. just north of K-143 at U.S. 81