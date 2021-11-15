Several Vehicle-Deer Accidents Over the Weekend

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office worked seven deer and vehicle accidents over the weekend of Nov. 12-14.
Sheriff Roger Soldan said there was no one specific location where the majority of them happened. There were no injuries reported from any of the accidents.
The accidents were located at the following:
Nov. 12 at 7:16 a.m. at the intersection of Burma and Hedberg
Nov. 12 at 5:50 p.m. at Gypsum Valley and Hobbs Creek
Nov. 13 at 1:02 a.m. just east of I-70 and I-135 junction
Nov. 13 at 10:40 p.m. at intersection of Niles and I-70
Nov. 14 at 2:20 a.m. at I-135 and Sundgren
Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Water Well and Gypsum Valley
Nov. 14 10:09 p.m. just north of K-143 at U.S. 81