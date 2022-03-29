Several Tools Stolen From Storage Shed

A portable storage shed belonging to a construction business in Manhattan was burglarized in Salina.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were originally sent to A & A Towing, located at 1332 N. Ohio, on Sunday for reports of some damage to property.

Melander said a fence was cut, about $100 in damage, and several vehicles on the lot were rummaged through. Initial investigations did not find any stolen items, however.

After following up on Monday, an employee from Cheney Construction Inc. out of Manhattan called the Sheriff’s Office about a portable storage shed left at A & A Towing that was missing multiple items.

Melander said upon further investigation, there was damage to the door and an entry was forced into the shed. Miscellaneous tools, accessories and cables were all missing, adding up to over $1,000.

There are no suspects at this time.