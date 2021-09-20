Several Power Tools Stolen From House

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of several tools from a house under construction.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between September 13th and the 19th, someone had allegedly taken items from a partially built house at the 3300 block of S. Muir Road.

Several saws, two generators, a push mower, a work bench, a drill and a tarp were the stolen items. The estimated value of losses is $3,200. The tarp was wrapped around a 1,300 lb solar battery, but the battery was not taken.

There are no suspects at this time.