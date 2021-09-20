Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 66 °

Several Power Tools Stolen From House

KSAL StaffSeptember 20, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of several tools from a house under construction.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between September 13th and the 19th, someone had allegedly taken items from a partially built house at the 3300 block of S. Muir Road.

Several saws, two generators, a push mower, a work bench, a drill and a tarp were the stolen items. The estimated value of losses is $3,200. The tarp was wrapped around a 1,300 lb solar battery, but the battery was not taken.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Several Power Tools Stolen From Hou...

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft of several tools from a house under cons...

September 20, 2021 Comments

Pursuit Ends in Arrest

Kansas News

September 20, 2021

Salina Man Arrested After Shouting ...

Kansas News

September 20, 2021

Ravens Rally to Stun Chiefs

Sports News

September 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Several Power Tools Stole...
September 20, 2021Comments
Pursuit Ends in Arrest
September 20, 2021Comments
Salina Man Arrested After...
September 20, 2021Comments
VIDEO: “Fight the G...
September 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices