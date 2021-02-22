Several Minor Injuries In 2 Car Crash

Numerous people involved in a two car collision east of Salina require medical treatment.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of Old Highway 40 and N. Marymount Rd. at 7 a.m., Saturday.

Roger Mattison, 68, Salina, was traveling north on Marymount, when he failed to yield at a stop sign and plowed in to a minivan that was traveling west on Old 40.

The driver of the mini van, 32-year-old Tina Kraemer, Salina, also had a five-year-old passenger inside of the 2017 Dodge Caravan. Both suffered very minor injuries and went to get checked out at a private doctor.

Meanwhile, Mattison–who was driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado pickup–had some neck pain from the wreck. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Both vehicles suffered significant front-end damage.

Mattison is cited for failure to yield.