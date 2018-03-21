Several Items Taken in Salina Burglary

A plethora of personal belongings were missing from an east Salina home after a late-afternoon burglary.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that the incident happened at a residence on Tuesday, March 20 at 1000 S. Marymount. The burglary happened between 2:15 and 5:15 p.m.

The home owner, 65-year-old Wayne Schneider, came home to find that the front door had been forced open and several belongings inside stolen.

Sweeney says that among the items taken include two Vizio flat-screen televisions, 47 and 35-inches; two rings, a Phillipsburg High School class ring and Kansas Wesleyan championship ring; wedding bands; American POW Bracelet and other miscellaneous items.

Total loss is listed at over $1,400 including the damage to the front door.