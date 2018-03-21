Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 45 °

Several Items Taken in Salina Burglary

KSAL StaffMarch 21, 2018

A plethora of personal belongings were missing from an east Salina home after a late-afternoon burglary.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that the incident happened at a residence on Tuesday, March 20 at 1000 S. Marymount. The burglary happened between 2:15 and 5:15 p.m.

The home owner, 65-year-old Wayne Schneider, came home to find that the front door had been forced open and several belongings inside stolen.

Sweeney says that among the items taken include two Vizio flat-screen televisions, 47 and 35-inches; two rings, a Phillipsburg High School class ring and Kansas Wesleyan championship ring; wedding bands; American POW Bracelet and other miscellaneous items.

Total loss is listed at over $1,400 including the damage to the front door.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

TV Stolen From a Salina Motel

Salina Police are investigating after a television and its cable box was stolen from a west Salina m...

March 21, 2018 Comments

Several Items Taken in Salina Burgl...

Kansas News

March 21, 2018

Mid America Farm Expo Almost Here

Top News

March 21, 2018

UPDATE: Body of Missing Child Found

Top News

March 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

TV Stolen From a Salina M...
March 21, 2018Comments
Several Items Taken in Sa...
March 21, 2018Comments
Fossett Plaza to Be Dedic...
March 20, 2018Comments
Second Salina Arby’...
March 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH