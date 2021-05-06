Salina, KS

Seventh Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 6, 2021

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend and now seven have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office,the latest arrest is Brittani, Ann McGaha. She was wanted for felony drug crimes.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,422 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

CAPTURED McGaha, Brittani, Ann

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

