Seventeenth Band Added to Jam

An additional act has been added to this year’s SM Hanson Music Smoky Hill River Festival Jam.

According to Rick Hanson, a seventeenth band to has been added to Festival Jam. This new spot is by invitation. The band will play at 5:45.

This year’s invitation band is a group of young musicians from Salina Central High School – Downtown Funk. This funk/pop group has ten (10) players under the guidance of Guillermo Rodriguez – Band Director at Salina Central High School. The musicians include:

Zack Tibbits- Trombone

Miguel López Gonzalez- Trumpet

Sam Cusick- Sax

Brock Dolton- Sax

Jackson Angell- Sax

Jasmine Kassem- Piano

Corbin Banninger- Drums

Julian Lund- Bass

Maddie Craft- Percussion

Paige Hinca- Percussion

This year will mark 37 years of the SM Hanson Festival Jam.

The Jam has become the go-to event on festival Thursday. There is never a dull moment at the Jam, four hours of music with 16 regional bands each playing 12 minutes. They change the music at the quarter hour. You can watch the stage during the 3- minute band change, a show-within-a-show.

This year’s lineup includes:

5:45 Downtown Funk – Young musicians from Salina Central High School

6:00 Keep the Change – This band opened the show last year. A project of Steve Hanson – Abilene high school

students of Steve Hanson and Dean Kranzler, this 6pc band will play Rock to start our show.

6:30 The Radicles – Salina band playing a mix of eclectic rock. 4pc band you will enjoy.

6:45 Don Wagner & Friends – Don and friends have played the Jam previously – always entertaining with a mix of country, rock, blues, and folk music.

7:00 Jon’Nea Soul New to the Jam – this Wichita based 4pc band will play R&B and Soul music. There is a

local connection to Salina. We are excited to hear them play at the 37th SM Hanson Festival Jam.

7:30 Lix – A band from the past – older now and yet…. This original Salina 3pc band has added a bass player – so make that 4pc. These guys will play classic rock and blues.

7:45 The Opinions – Forty years ago (so they say) these guys formed their band in Salina. Now – they have real jobs and live mostly in the Kansas City area. They played last year and we are glad to have them again.

8:00 Soul Preachers – A Salina 3pc band – they have played the Jam previously, but it has been a few years. They play Roger Miller death shred metal – with Eric Copeland on drums.

8:15 Hey Radio – Wichita based band – these guys lit it up in 2019 and 2022. We look forward to their mix of Skate Punk and Pop (with a little energy).

8:30 Starslinger – New to the Festival Jam. This 3pc band from Hays America has been playing dates around the Midwest for 7 years. Get ready for Alternative/Psych/Space Rock – that’s right!

8:45 Dune Buggy – These guys have played before. This Pet Project consists of 5 members playing together for several years. Their quick set will include Rock & Pop.

9:00 Northcutt – A crowd favorite – 5pc Salina band playing Red-Dirt Country/Rock/Blues.

9:15 Bootleg Mercy This 4pc band rocks! One magazine said “Kick-A__-Rock” from Kansas. These guys have

multiple Rock Music award nominations. Revamped lineup since their last Jam in 2016 – something to see!

9:45 The Blades – This band has SO MANY great players – it is really hard to count all of the people on stage! We hope to have enough room on stage.

There were over 13,000 in attendance last year. Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 8 – music at 6:00. Smoky Hill River Festival Wristbands are your admission.