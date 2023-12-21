Seven Wildcats Earn Academic All-District Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seven Kansas State football players were honored for their work in the classroom as the group was named Academic All-District performers by College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, quarterback Will Howard, linebacker Austin Moore, defensive end Brendan Mott, tight end Ben Sinnott, defensive end Cody Stufflebean and place kicker Chris Tennant each picked up the honor. Beebe, Moore, Mott and Sinnott were each honored for the second time in their careers. Each honoree was selected based on having a cumulative 3.5 or higher GPA. Academic All-District honorees are now considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

The 2023 Academic All‐District Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All‐America program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second‐ and third-team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced on January 23, 2024.

No. 25 Kansas State takes on 18th-ranked NC State next Thursday in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game, which kicks off at 4:45 p.m. (CT), will be shown on ESPN.