Seven New Saline County COVID Cases

There are seven new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,100 total cases with 51 cases currently active.

There have been no deaths since March 22nd. The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have three patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 304,236 cases and 4,938 deaths statewide.