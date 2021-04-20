Salina, KS

Seven New COVID Cases In Saline County, No Deaths

Jeremy BohnApril 20, 2021

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County, however, there are no new deaths to report.

According to the Saline County Health Department, as of their Monday report, there has been 6,145 total cases of the virus since last April, with 52 currently active. Meanwhile, deaths continue to remain steady with 108 total. There has not been a Saline County death related to COVID-19 since March 22.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they currently have three patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that there were 429 new cases to report on Monday with two additional deaths. That brings the statewide total to 306,290 cases and 4,955 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

