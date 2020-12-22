Seven Members of the Chiefs Named to 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

The 2018 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP is off to the greatest start for any player in league history, and it’s earned him yet another All-Star nod.

Speaking of stellar campaigns, Kelce is putting together perhaps the best season at the tight end position in NFL history. With 1,318 receiving yards on the year, Kelce is just 59 yards shy of the all-time single-season receiving yards record by a tight end with two games to go.

Kelce has 98 catches on the season, marking his third consecutive season with 95+ grabs. He’s the only player in the NFL to tally multiple campaigns with 95+ catches, 1,300+ yards and 10+ touchdowns since 2018.

10 | Tyreek Hill

Hill was named to his fifth-career Pro Bowl on Monday as he continues to find the end zone at the top rate in the NFL. The electric Hill leads the league in total touchdowns with 17 (2 rushing, 15 receiving) and is just one receiving score shy of passing Dwayne Bowe’s franchise record for the most touchdowns through the air in a single season.