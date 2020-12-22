Salina, KS

Seven Members of the Chiefs Named to 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

Chiefs.comDecember 22, 2020

The reigning Super Bowl champions have their sights on bigger goals this season than just individual accolades, but after tallying 13 victories through their first 14 games, it’s no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs are well represented on this year’s AFC Pro Bowl roster.

The Chiefs earned seven nominations this season, and while the game won’t actually take place this year, it’s an honor that each of Kansas City’s nominees can add to the trophy cabinet.

Here’s a look at all seven of the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl nods.

15 | Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes earned his third-consecutive nomination this year after compiling yet another MVP-worthy campaign. The 25-year-old quarterback leads the NFL in passing yards (4,462) to go along with 36 touchdown strikes and just five interceptions. He ranks second in the league in passer rating (110.6) and has thrown a touchdown pass in 24 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the league.

The 2018 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP is off to the greatest start for any player in league history, and it’s earned him yet another All-Star nod.

87 | Travis Kelce

Speaking of stellar campaigns, Kelce is putting together perhaps the best season at the tight end position in NFL history. With 1,318 receiving yards on the year, Kelce is just 59 yards shy of the all-time single-season receiving yards record by a tight end with two games to go.

Kelce has 98 catches on the season, marking his third consecutive season with 95+ grabs. He’s the only player in the NFL to tally multiple campaigns with 95+ catches, 1,300+ yards and 10+ touchdowns since 2018.

10 | Tyreek Hill

Hill was named to his fifth-career Pro Bowl on Monday as he continues to find the end zone at the top rate in the NFL. The electric Hill leads the league in total touchdowns with 17 (2 rushing, 15 receiving) and is just one receiving score shy of passing Dwayne Bowe’s franchise record for the most touchdowns through the air in a single season.

The five-year veteran has tallied 1,211 receiving yards on the year and is just five catches shy of setting a new career high.

72 | Eric Fisher

Fisher is back on the Pro Bowl roster this season for the second time in his career. The Chiefs’ left tackle has started all 14 games this year, and according to the advanced metrics compiled by Pro Football Focus, he’s enjoying the top season of his career.

He’s also gotten into the end zone this season, catching a touchdown pass from Mahomes against Baltimore early in the year.

95 | Chris Jones

Jones earned his second-consecutive Pro Bowl nod on Monday in recognition of yet another strong season getting after the opposing quarterback. Jones’ 52 pressures rank fifth among all defensive linemen in the NFL, per PFF, while his 18 quarterback hits lead that group.

The five-year veteran has 6.5 sacks on the season to lead Kansas City.

32 | Tyrann Mathieu

The man they call “The Landlord” earned the second Pro Bowl nod of his career this season after tallying six interceptions so far on the year. Mathieu ranks third in the NFL in picks and brought one back for a touchdown in Week 4 against New England.

The veteran defensive back is the ultimate chess piece on defense, lining up at deep safety, cornerback and inside the box this season.

55 | Frank Clark

Clark was also named to his second-straight Pro Bowl after tallying five sacks and 12 quarterback hits this season. The veteran pass-rusher has 40 pressures on the year and 15 hurries since Week 9.

All seven players have helped lead Kansas City to a franchise-best 13-1 record through 14 games, and while this team has bigger aspirations than the Pro Bowl, the annual All-Star roster is a reminder of the talent up and down this team.

