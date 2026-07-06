Seven Fireworks-Related Injuries Across Area

Though there were a lot of fireworks launched over the weekend, there were not a lot of fireworks related injuries in the Salina area.

Hospital officials tell KSAL News from July 3rd through midnight Sunday Salina Regional Health Center saw three patients with fireworks related injuries, North Central Kansas Medical Center in Concordia saw two, Lindsborg Community Hospital saw one, and Abilene Memorial Hospital saw one.

All patients had minor injuries and were treated and released.

Hospitals track and report these injuries each year for the state fire marshal.