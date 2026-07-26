“Holden” on to Her Dreams

She is probably best known for her role as computer whiz and mechanical engineer April Curtis in the second season of the 1980s television series “Knight Rider”. Though she was on the show for only one season, the series theme of “one person can make a difference” still resonates with her.

Hollywood actress Rebecca Holden spent some time in Salina Friday and Saturday, meeting and greeting fans at the 46th KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. Along with “Knight Rider”, she appeared as a guest star in numerous classic 80s shows, including “Magnum, P.I.”, “The Love Boat”, “Three’s Company”, “Night Court”, and “General Hospital”.

Holden tells KSAL News though it was a little hot, she enjoyed meeting fans and making new friends in Salina.

Before she appeared on TV, Holden studied voice and piano. While studying music in New York City, she was discovered by a talent agency and worked as a fashion model, most famously as a “Breck Girl” and star of national television commercials. She released several country songs in the late 1980s, including “The Truth Doesn’t Always Rhyme” and “License to Steal”, and went on tour. She continues to make music, and has a new song coming out soon.

Holden stays busy making music and meeting fans. But she is also passionate about helping others. She has a long history of philanthropic work.

Holden says if she can inspire people through what she does, “lift their spirits and make a difference in their lives” then she has accomplished something. “We share a common humanity, and that’s what life as abut,” she added.