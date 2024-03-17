Seven Big 12 Teams Selected To NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Seven Big 12 women’s basketball teams were selected to compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, the most teams from the league selected since 2013 and tied for the second-most in Big 12 history. It is the third consecutive year at least six Big 12 teams have been invited to the Big Dance.



Texas, who won the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, was picked as the No. 1 seed in Portland 4 Region, facing No. 16-seed Drexel at the Moody Center to begin its 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament run. No. 4-seeded Kansas State, making its second appearance in March Madness in three seasons, earned the right to host first-and-second round games, facing No. 13-seeded Portland to open the Albany 2 Region.



Big 12 regular season champion Oklahoma is in the field for the third consecutive March, picked as the No. 5-seed in the Albany 1 Region, facing No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in Bloomington, Indiana. Additionally, Baylor earned a No. 5 seed, facing the First Four winner of Columbia and Vanderbilt in Blacksburg, Virginia. It is Baylor’s 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.



Making their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance, and fifth consecutive, No. 7-seed Iowa State faces No. 10-seed Maryland in Stanford, California as a part of the Portland 4 Region. Kansas and West Virginia each earned No. 8 seeds, with the Jayhawks facing Michigan at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, California and the Mountaineers playing Princeton in Iowa City, Iowa. It is West Virginia’s second consecutive appearance while the Jayhawks return to the field after winning the 2023 WNIT.



The Big 12 has had at least five selections for the 23rd time in 27 tournaments. In total, the Conference has amassed 160 appearances in the Championship since the league’s inception in 1996-97.



Additionally, BYU and TCU were selected to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT).