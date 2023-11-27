Seven Big 12 Teams Selected to 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

For the third consecutive season over half of the Big 12 volleyball programs have been selected to the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. Texas, the 2023 Big 12 Champion, was announced as a No. 2 seed while BYU and Kansas were revealed as No. 4 seeds and will join UT in hosting the first two rounds. Iowa State was selected as a No. 7 seed and Houston was chosen as a No. 8 seed. Baylor and TCU also received bids. The seven teams selected are the second-highest total of any conference and marks the second time in the last three years the Big 12 has placed seven teams into the tournament.



Texas won a league-record seventh consecutive Big 12 title, finishing 17-1 in league play and 22-4 overall. The Longhorns have made the NCAA tournament 40 times total, including each season since 2004. The defending national champions will host Texas A&M in Gregory Gym on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. CT with the winner matching up with either No. 7 seed SMU or Texas State on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. CT.



BYU is in the NCAA field for the 12th consecutive year and the 36th time overall, after going 13-5 in the Cougars’ debut Big 12 season. BYU (24-6) will open play hosting Weber State in Provo on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT. The winner will take on the victor of No. 5 seed Arizona State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT.



Kansas has now made the tournament three years in a row after finishing second in the Big 12 with a 14-4 league mark. It’s the first time KU (23-5) has won at least 14 Big 12 matches since 2016, which was also the last season the Jayhawks finished in the top two of the Big 12 standings (finished first in 2016). This is the 12th NCAA appearance for Kansas, all under head coach Ray Bechard. The fourth-seeded Jayhawks will host Omaha at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Lawrence. Fifth-seeded Penn State or Yale awaits the winner Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. CT.



Iowa State (20-9, 11-7) is back in the tournament for the 17th time in program history, with 16 coming under the leadership of head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch. The Cyclones faceoff against Hawaii at 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 30. The winner advances to play host and second-seeded Oregon or Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.



Houston (18-9, 11-7) has now made the NCAA tournament for the first time in back-to-back seasons since going 10 times in a row from 1991-2000. The Cougars will play UC Santa Barbara at 6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT Friday, Dec. 1 in Palo Alto, California. UH and UCSB are paired with host and No. 1 seed Stanford along with Fresno State. A Second Round matchup would be Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT.



Baylor (16-12, 10-8) makes its eighth-straight appearance in the big dance, all under head coach Ryan McGuyre, and its 12th overall bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bears head to Lexington, Kentucky to meet No. 7 seed James Madison at 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 30. The other side of the bracket features host and No. 2 seed Kentucky and Wofford with a Second Round matchup set for Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.



TCU (16-14, 8-10) is in the field for the fifth time, marking the second time in program history that the Horned Frogs have made back-to-back appearances (2015-16, 2022-23). TCU will be in Fayetteville, Arkansas where the team will face No. 6 seed Florida State on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT. The winner will take on either host and third-seeded Arkansas or Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. CT.



For the second year, the top 32 teams were seeded nationally in pods of four and placed within four regions. Per the established bracketing principles, the top seeds were provided the opportunity to host. Additionally, team pairings are determined within the pods (ones paired with eights, twos paired with sevens, threes paired with sixes and fours paired with fives) and assigned geographically within their pods, with the exception that teams from the same conference are not paired during the first and second rounds.



First- and second-round matches will be played Nov. 30- Dec. 3 at 16 campus sites. Teams winning both matches will continue to regional play Dec. 7 & 9. Regionals for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held at four non-predetermined campus sites, which will be announced Dec. 4. At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition.



The regional winners will advance to the national semifinals and championship final hosted by the University of South Florida, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Dec. 14 & 17 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The national semifinal matches will be broadcast on ESPN, and the championship match will be broadcast on ABC.



Television designations will be announced at a later time. All preliminary site match times can be found online at www.ncaa.com/volleyball.



2023 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball Championship First Round Big 12 Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 30 Time (CT/Site Time) Baylor vs. No 7 James Madison (Lexington, Ky.) 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET No. 7 Iowa State vs. Hawaii (Eugene, Ore.) 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT Texas A&M at No. 2 Texas 6 p.m. CT Omaha at No. 4 Kansas 7 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 1 TCU vs. No. 6 Florida State (Fayetteville, Ark.) 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. ET No. 8 Houston vs. UCSB (Palo Alto, Calif.) 6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT Weber State at No. 4 BYU 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT



All times are subject to change.

Rankings reflect NCAA Championship seed.