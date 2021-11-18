Salina, KS

Session to Build Hedge against Mandates

Jeff GarretsonNovember 18, 2021

A special session of the Kansas Legislature is scheduled for next week ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Lawmakers will be in Topeka on Monday with a focus on creating a hedge against vaccine mandates from the Biden administration and would allow Kansas residents to receive unemployment insurance if they’re fired for not complying with vaccine mandates.

State Senator J.R. Claeys tells KSAL News he believes the session will echo what Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has already said about the federal overreach.

 

 

Claeys added legislators will also work on a bill that would require employers to grant religious exemptions to anyone who claims them as well.

