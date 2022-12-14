SES Sweeps Abilene’s Varsity Teams

SES 49 Abilene Cowgirls 30

Gypsum – The SES Lady Trojans used a huge 3rd quarter to pull away in their 19 point victory over Abilene Tuesday night. SES improved to 4-0 with the win and is now ranked #5 in Class 3A. The Cowgirls fell to 0-4 with the loss.

SES outscored Abilene 21-8 in the 3rd quarter and took a 42-21 lead into the 4th. The Lady Trojans led 11-7 at the end of the 1st quarter and 21-13 at halftime. Their largest lead was at 42-19 with 10 seconds left in the 3rd quarter which was part of a 12-0 run.

SES was led by 5’9” Senior, Reagan Goetz, who finished with a game-high 18 points. The Cowgirls got a career-high 10 points from Hannah Walter. She was selected as the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

SES 77 Abilene Cowboys 59

Gypsum – SES jumped on Abilene early Tuesday night and never looked back. It was a special night for 6’5” Senior, Eli Sawyers. He finished the night with 29 points which he scored in the first three quarters. He now has 1,022 career points which makes him the 4th in school history to top 1,000 career points.

The Trojans outscored the Cowboys 25-10 in the 1st quarter. The used a 12-0 run to go up by as many as 16 in the 1st. Abilene countered with an 11-0 run in the 2nd quarter to get to within 30-26 with 4:34 to play in the half. SES finished the 2nd quarter on a 14-4 run and led 44-30 at halftime. The Trojans went on to lead 65-44 after three quarters and led by as many as 24 early in the 4th quarter.

SES also got double-figures from Nakari Morrical-Palmer with 16 points. Abilene was led by Stocton Timbrook, who totaled a career-high 18 points. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Cameron Vinduska also reached double-figures with a career-high 11 points.