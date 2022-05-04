Salina, KS

SES Senior Receives Cash Hollistah Scholarship

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2022

A Southeast of Saline student is the recipient of a unique, local scholarship. Meaghan Roths is the recipient of the 2021-2022 Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

Roths, a senior at Southeast of Saline High School in Gypsum, is a visual artist, actress, and vocalist who participates on the Youth Leadership Council of the Catholic Youth Organization. She is currently President of the Art Club and Teens Reaching Ultimate Success Together (TRUST), while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. A member of the National Honor Society, Roths will be attending Wichita State University in the fall, pursuing a degree in Graphic Design.

The Cash Hollistah Scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through poetry, music, art or design.

For more information, go to thecashscholarship.org.

