SES Hosting Saturday Fundraiser

Todd PittengerOctober 20, 2021

A Saline County school is hosting a fundraising event this weekend.  Southeast of Saline will be having a Pancake Feed at LongHorn Steakhouse this Saturday morning.

According to the school, the meal features all you can eat pancakes, sausage and a drink. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids

There will be a raffle for a Longhorns gift card, money tree, smore’s fire pit kit, and a Christmas themed basket.

The event on Saturday is from 7-10 am.

All proceeds will go to SES Parents Club to benefit students and teachers.

