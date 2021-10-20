SES Hosting Saturday Fundraiser

A Saline County school is hosting a fundraising event this weekend. Southeast of Saline will be having a Pancake Feed at LongHorn Steakhouse this Saturday morning.

According to the school, the meal features all you can eat pancakes, sausage and a drink. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids

There will be a raffle for a Longhorns gift card, money tree, smore’s fire pit kit, and a Christmas themed basket.

The event on Saturday is from 7-10 am.

All proceeds will go to SES Parents Club to benefit students and teachers.