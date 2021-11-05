SES Cruises Past Chapman 52-6 in the Second Round of the Playoffs

The Southeast of Saline Trojans continued their impressive season with a 52-6 victory over the Chapman Irish Friday night in the second round of the playoffs. SES improved to 10-0 on the season and they are now 18-1 over the last 3 years at Steve Fritz Field.

Friday night, the Trojan’s Michael Murray returned the opening kickoff 85 yards to set the tone for the rest of the night. SES would go on to score touchdowns on six straight possessions. The Trojans led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime. Landen Allen’s 1 yard touchdown grab with 1:24 to play in the 3rd quarter was the final points of the game and started a running clock for the rest of the contest.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for SES was Junior, Quarterback, Luke Gebhardt. He unofficially was 17-25 passing for 252 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had touchdown throws to Chase Poague of 5 and 23 yards, Michael Murray of 6 and 39 yards, Jake Gebhardt for 15 yards and Landen Allen for 1 yard.

The Trojan defense was great too. They entered the game giving up just 3 total touchdowns on the season. Chapman entered the game averaging 36 points per game. The Irish did not score an offensive touchdown. Their lone score came on an Ian Suther 85 yard kickoff return in the second quarter.

Chapman finished their season 7-3 with the loss. The Irish Senior class has much to be proud of, they didn’t win a single game from 3rd to 8th grade but won the NCKL and a playoff game this season.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Senior, Eli Riegel. He entered the game with 1,777 yards and 25 touchdowns. He finished the night with 29 carries for 159 yards. He had the second best single-season rushing total in school history behind Tyler Paul’s 2,171 yards in 1999.

SES finished the game with 409 yards of total offense with 276 through the air and 133 on the ground. They held Chapman to 206 yards rushing with no passing yards. The Trojans will travel to play undefeated Cheney next week. Cheney defeated Wichita Collegiate 21-3 at home Friday night.