Service Academy Selection Board Assembled

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has put together his 2020 Service Academy Selection Board. The 20-member board will review applications and interview candidates who are applying for admission to U.S. Service Academies.

“Nominating Kansas students to attend service academies is one of my greatest responsibilities as a United States Senator,” said Sen. Moran. “Especially this year, I am proud of these young students for their desire to serve our nation, even as they continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19. I’m grateful to my Service Academy Selection Board for the thoughtful consideration they put into the application process. These students applying to enter service academies represent Kansas’ best qualities – hardworking, dedicated and humble – and I look forward to receiving the selection board’s recommendations and meeting with these students virtually.”

Applications will be reviewed, and selected applicants will be interviewed virtually by the selection board on Saturday, November 14. The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Sen. Moran’s 2020 Service Academy Selection Board:

Stephonn Alcorn of Gardner — Former Student Body President University of Kansas, Associate of the Blackstone Group;

· Jacob Wood of Salina – Deputy City Manager, City of Salina, Major U.S. Army Reserves, Served in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom