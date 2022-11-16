Serpan named Freshman of the Year leading Women’s Volleyball All-KCAC selections

Kansas Wesleyan’s Rylee Serpan (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.) was named as the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Year headlining the Coyotes’ six selections to the All-KCAC Women’s Volleyball teams as announced by the Kansas Conference office.

The All-KCAC teams are selected by a vote of conference coaches based on performances during the KCAC season.

Serpan also received first-team honors along with middle Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.) and outside Morgan Bryand (SR/Wichita, Kan.).

Serpan averaged 3.72 kills per set during the conference portion of the season, ranking third in the KCAC. She also ranked third in the KCAC in total kills, behind a pair of senior players from Friends University. Her 4.0 points per set was also third best in the KCAC during conference play. She also ranks sixth in the NAIA in total kills with 370 and seventh in the country at 3.22 kills per set.

Hardacre ranked second in the KCAC in blocks per set during conference play, averaging 1.21 blocks per set. She finished with 47 total blocks in 39 sets during conference play, which also ranks third best in the KCAC. This is Hardacre’s second selection to the All-KCAC first-team, earning the honor last season, in addition to being named as a NAIA All-American last season.

Bryand repeats as a first-team All-KCAC selection this season and this marks her third time earning All-KCAC honors, named to the second-team in 2020-21. Bryand ranked 16th in the KCAC in kills per set during conference play, averaging 2.62 per set for the Coyotes while hitting .207, which also ranked 16th in the conference. She also ranked 17th in the KCAC in points per set during conference play, averaging 2.9 per set.

Deckinger was KWU’s lone second-team selection. Deckinger led the KCAC in assists per set, averaging 8.85 per set, while running KWU’s offense as the primary setter. Her 345 total assists in conference play also led the KCAC. Overall, Deckinger was the only setter in the conference to have over 1000 total assists with 1021, and ranks second in assists per set overall at 8.80. She also averaged 2.1 digs per set on the season.

Maddy Beckett (SR/Halstead, Kan.) and Kelcey Hund (JR/Leavenworth, Kan.) were named to the All-KCAC third-team.

Beckett averaged 2.26 kills per set for the Coyotes during the conference season. She also averaged 2.74 digs per set and 0.54 blocks per set. Her digs per set average ranked No. 25 in the KCAC, and her blocks per set ranked No. 28 in the KCAC.

Hund ranked fifth in the KCAC in digs per set, averaging 5.51 during the conference season. Hund’s 5.17 dig per set average overall ranked No. 41 in the NAIA.

The Coyotes finished the KCAC season with a 10-2 record and won the KCAC tournament in a five-set thriller over University of Saint Mary to claim Wesleyan’s first conference tournament title and NAIA Opening Round appearance since the 2014 season.

KWU heads to Mitchell, S.D., on Saturday to take on No. 6 ranked Dakota Wesleyan in the NAIA Opening Round. The match winner will advance to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championships at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa starting November 30.