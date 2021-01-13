Serious Injuries When Pedestrian Is Involved In Hit & Run

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being stuck by a truck in west Salina. That truck then left the scene.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross the 1500 block of W. Crawford St. at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, while using a handicap walking cart.

A red pickup truck was traveling west on Crawford and struck the victim while crossing. The truck failed to stop and continued westbound on Crawford.

The man suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries from the hit and run.

Police say that evidence left at the scene indicates that the truck is a 1997-2003 Ford pickup.

SPD is looking for surveillance video from the area.