Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 66 °

Serious Injuries From Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle

Jeremy BohnApril 26, 2021

Speed appears to be a factor in a motorcycle driver suffering serious injuries in a crash with a truck in west Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Brice Grizzle, Salina, suffered severe injuries when his motorcycle could not stop and hit a vehicle driving through an intersection at 9:50 p.m., Sunday.

A 1988 GMC Sierra Pickup, driven by Robert Berg, 56, Salina, was stopped at a red light at the S. Broadway Blvd. and W. Cloud St. intersection. When the light turned green, he proceeded in to the intersection. Meanwhile, several witnesses report seeing Grizzle traveling southbound on Broadway on his 2007 Triumph motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

Grizzle was unable to stop at the red light and slid in to the truck. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with severe injuries from the wreck.

Numerous eye witnesses gave similar accounts of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Serious Injuries From Motorcycle Co...

Speed appears to be a factor in a motorcycle driver suffering serious injuries in a crash with a tru...

April 26, 2021 Comments

National Work Zone Awareness Week

Top News

April 26, 2021

Wesleyan Baseball falls to McPherso...

Sports News

April 26, 2021

Materials, Labor Donated to Rodeo T...

Farming News

April 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Millions Missed Second CO...
April 26, 2021Comments
Kathryn Adam was last seen on April 29th, 1993, at 4:30 in the morning at the Kwik Shop in Salina in the 1700 block of West Crawford Street.
Decades Old Disappearance...
April 25, 2021Comments
FHSU Hosting Technology E...
April 25, 2021Comments
Walleye Initiative Prompt...
April 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices