Serious Injuries From Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle

Speed appears to be a factor in a motorcycle driver suffering serious injuries in a crash with a truck in west Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Brice Grizzle, Salina, suffered severe injuries when his motorcycle could not stop and hit a vehicle driving through an intersection at 9:50 p.m., Sunday.

A 1988 GMC Sierra Pickup, driven by Robert Berg, 56, Salina, was stopped at a red light at the S. Broadway Blvd. and W. Cloud St. intersection. When the light turned green, he proceeded in to the intersection. Meanwhile, several witnesses report seeing Grizzle traveling southbound on Broadway on his 2007 Triumph motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

Grizzle was unable to stop at the red light and slid in to the truck. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with severe injuries from the wreck.

Numerous eye witnesses gave similar accounts of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.