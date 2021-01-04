Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 27 °

Serious Injuries After Van Hits Pedestrian

Jeremy BohnJanuary 4, 2021

Alcohol appears to have played a role in an early Friday morning accident where a pedestrian was struck by a van in the middle of a highway near Assaria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Cheyenne Hamilton, Manhattan, was struck by a van, while walking on S. Old 81 Highway, at 2:42 a.m. Friday.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor for the reason why Hamilton was in the middle of the road. She had been in a vehicle previously with a male occupant and had gotten in an argument with the man before exiting the vehicle. The man then left Hamilton on the roadway.

A 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven by Joseph Fraizer, 32, Salina, was traveling northbound on Old 81, when Hamilton allegedly walked in front of the van. Fraizer swerved to avoid striking the woman, but clipped her with the right-front corner of the car.

Hamilton suffered serious leg injuries and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

No citations have been issued.

The crash happened on S. Old 81 Highway, about a half-mile north of Assaria Rd.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Serious Injuries After Van Hits Ped...

Alcohol appears to have played a role in an early Friday morning accident where a pedestrian was str...

January 4, 2021 Comments

Tag Office Implementing Appointment...

COVID-19 Top News

January 4, 2021

Kansas Republicans to Object Electo...

Kansas News

January 4, 2021

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to ...

Sports News

January 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Republicans to Obj...
January 4, 2021Comments
Concern Over Rise In Stat...
January 2, 2021Comments
Art is Ageless Call For E...
January 2, 2021Comments
New Year Most Wanted Onli...
January 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices