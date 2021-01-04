Serious Injuries After Van Hits Pedestrian

Alcohol appears to have played a role in an early Friday morning accident where a pedestrian was struck by a van in the middle of a highway near Assaria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Cheyenne Hamilton, Manhattan, was struck by a van, while walking on S. Old 81 Highway, at 2:42 a.m. Friday.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor for the reason why Hamilton was in the middle of the road. She had been in a vehicle previously with a male occupant and had gotten in an argument with the man before exiting the vehicle. The man then left Hamilton on the roadway.

A 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven by Joseph Fraizer, 32, Salina, was traveling northbound on Old 81, when Hamilton allegedly walked in front of the van. Fraizer swerved to avoid striking the woman, but clipped her with the right-front corner of the car.

Hamilton suffered serious leg injuries and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

No citations have been issued.

The crash happened on S. Old 81 Highway, about a half-mile north of Assaria Rd.