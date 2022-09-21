Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 68 °

Serious Chili at Street Fair

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 21, 2022

Four teams will be squaring off this weekend to be named the “Chili Cook-off Champs” at the 2022 Smoky Hill Museum’s Street Fair.

Smoky Hill Museum Director Susan Hawksworth tells KSAL News that patrons can taste and compare all four varieties for just two bucks before casting their vote for best of the best.

 

The Street Fair is a one-day festival of family-focused learning and exploration with a touch of history! It celebrates an Old West theme with a downtown parade, demonstrators, entertainment, food and special activities for kids of all ages.

This year, visitors can expect a parade down Santa Fe which begins at 10am followed by a day of fun in front and inside the Museum on 8th and Iron.

 

There will be horseshoe tossing, roping, archery and more. In general, the crafts, activities, and entertainers will be centered on elements of the early “Old West” days of Kansas.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Serious Chili at Street Fair

Four teams will be squaring off this weekend to be named the "Chili Cook-off Champs" at the 2022 Smo...

September 21, 2022 Comments

More Ag-Related Injuries Than Previ...

Farming News

September 21, 2022

Keys to Success with State Checkoff

Farming News

September 21, 2022

Semi Goes on Wild Ride

Kansas News

September 21, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Serious Chili at Street F...
September 21, 2022Comments
Semi Goes on Wild Ride
September 21, 2022Comments
Pedestrian Hit by School ...
September 20, 2022Comments
Extended Hospital Access ...
September 20, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra