Serious Chili at Street Fair

Four teams will be squaring off this weekend to be named the “Chili Cook-off Champs” at the 2022 Smoky Hill Museum’s Street Fair.

Smoky Hill Museum Director Susan Hawksworth tells KSAL News that patrons can taste and compare all four varieties for just two bucks before casting their vote for best of the best.

The Street Fair is a one-day festival of family-focused learning and exploration with a touch of history! It celebrates an Old West theme with a downtown parade, demonstrators, entertainment, food and special activities for kids of all ages.

This year, visitors can expect a parade down Santa Fe which begins at 10am followed by a day of fun in front and inside the Museum on 8th and Iron.

There will be horseshoe tossing, roping, archery and more. In general, the crafts, activities, and entertainers will be centered on elements of the early “Old West” days of Kansas.